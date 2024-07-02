MCIT discusses outcomes of Digital Government Model Index in Qatar

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) organised a workshop Monday at the Digital Centre of Excellence Msheireb to discuss the outcomes of the Digital Government Model and assess the digital transformation maturity of government entities.The workshop was aimed at reviewing the performance development mechanisms, evaluate the index's effectiveness in government entities, and discuss the key findings of the reports issued by the entities that participated in the first phase.This workshop follows a previous one, where the MCIT launched the Digital Transformation Maturity Index Model for Government Entities.Representatives from the MCIT, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, and the Supreme Judiciary Council participated in the workshop.The MCIT developed the Digital Government Model to enhance government capabilities, promote a comprehensive government approach, and, most importantly, support the urgent and significant implementation of the Digital Agenda 2030.This model is crucial for helping government agencies identify their maturity levels regarding key organisational and technological aspects to improve government digital transformation.The Digital Government Model comprises six pillars: leadership and governance, technology and innovation, e-services, data, sustainable development goals, and cybersecurity.The model acts as a planning and decision-support tool designed to enrich decision-making in areas requiring investment to increase government entities' capacity for leadership and innovation in digital government.It enables government entities to identify necessary actions to enhance the quality of their digital operations, their effectiveness in supporting digital services and programmes, and their achievement of goals and expectations related to service innovation and government transformation.The model is a valuable tool for officials in government entities in Qatar, assisting them in digital transformation by developing digital government strategies aligned with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and comprehensive government concept.It helps form a comprehensive understanding of digital transformation in their entities, identify potential gaps, benchmark their digital transformation maturity, and enhance collaboration with other government entities and the community.The model also facilitates knowledge exchange and best practices, improves decision-making and investment in technology, raises awareness and understanding of emerging technologies and models, and aligns digital transformation strategies with global practices.It builds the capacity of government entities to innovate and achieve excellence in digital transformation.The director of the MCIT’s Digital Transformation Excellence Department, Farha al-Kuwari, stated: "The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology seeks to accelerate digital transformation in government institutions by developing an advanced and sustainable technological infrastructure.”“This workshop, a crucial part of the ministry's efforts, is designed to support various government entities in their digital journey actively,” the official said. “It will enhance their efficiency and competitiveness through innovative digital strategies that promote inclusivity and sustainable prosperity in the digital age, which aligns with the 2030 digital agenda and Qatar National Vision 2030."These combined efforts will elevate Qatar's efficiency by solidifying its position as a regional and global digital transformation leader, she added.The results of Qatar's Digital Government Model will help identify areas of high and low maturity or capabilities, determine risks to digital government strategies, formulate risk mitigation strategies, and outline a roadmap for successful digital government transformation.