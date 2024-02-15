Muscat: The Modern College of Business & Science (MCBS) and Bank Nizwa recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in the field of Islamic banking and finance. The signing ceremony, held on February 5th at the MCBS Campus in Bowsher, marks a significant step forward in the partnership between the two organizations.

The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation, including collaborating on research initiatives and innovation projects in areas of mutual interest, organizing joint visits, workshops, lectures, and conferences to promote knowledge sharing and best practices, designing student internships programs, participating in advisory and executive councils to provide insights and expertise, collaborating on organizing and implementing community service events to contribute to the social welfare and development of the community.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Moosa Al-Kindi, the Dean of the Modern College of Business and Studies, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Bank Nizwa and we believe this collaboration will enable us to leverage our collective expertise and drive innovation in the industry, providing our students with greater access to practical on-the-job training as well as subject-matter expertise in the finance and banking industry. "

