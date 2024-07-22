Muscat – Oman Housing Bank approved 2,762 housing loans amounting to RO120mn in 2023. Musa bin Masoud al Jadidi, CEO, informed that the bank has extended its services to various governorates, particularly outside Muscat.

“The number of loans granted to citizens in governorates outside Muscat was 2,072, valued at RO88.79mn, representing 74% of the bank’s total lending activity,” Jadidi said. A total of 690 loans were approved for Muscat, totalling over RO31mn.

Of the total, 105 loans, amounting to over RO4mn, were approved in Dhofar; 381 loans, valued at RO15mn, in North Batinah; and 712 loans, totalling over RO29mn, in South Batinah.

Since the bank’s establishment in 1977 till the end of 2023, the number of subsidised loans provided to citizens amounted to 65,778 valued at over RO1.5bn.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

