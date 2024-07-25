Sohar Islamic, Sohar International’s Islamic arm, has started operations at its 9 new branches located in Al Buraimi Governorate and the Wilayats of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Al Mazyona, Sinaw, Saham, Al Suwaiq, Al Amerat, Quriyat and A’ Seeb.

These branches are designed to provide an exceptional banking experience to customers, offering prime locations, spacious facilities, and ample parking for convenient access.

Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar International, emphasised the strategic importance of this expansion. “Our expansion reaffirms our commitment to providing inclusive and innovative banking solutions that cater to diverse customer needs. We are thrilled to extend our premium services to ensure easy access for our valued customers in these and neighboring areas. With the bank remaining focused on balancing human interaction with digitalisation, this network expansion aims to foster stronger relationships with customers, recognising the enduring value of personalised service. Our expanding network of branches and thoughtfully designed services reflect our dedication to delivering a delightful banking experience.”

Boosting network

With this network expansion, Sohar Islamic strengthens its remarkable network to 18 branches and 4 service centres across different governorates, reinforcing its preeminent standing in offering various Shari’a-compliant services and facilities.

Equipped with a team of seasoned professionals, the new branches are dedicated to delivering efficient, responsive, and personalised banking services. Each branch features 24-hour access to fully functional ATMs and CDMs, enhancing customer convenience.

Sohar Islamic continues to bring banking closer to its customers with its growing network across the nation. The new branches were strategically chosen due to the rapid development in these regions, and the bank aims to play a crucial role in raising awareness about its innovative solutions. As a progressive and customer-centric Islamic bank, Sohar Islamic leverages opportunities to positively impact economic development while helping customers make prudent financial decisions.--TradeArabia News Service

