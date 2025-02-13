The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) have signed an agreement to grant a $5 million line of credit to Oman’s Alizz Islamic Bank.

The financing is meant to boost Saudi non-oil exports to Oman and, at the same time, help small-time local businesses in the kingdom grow their exports.

The financing deal is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand their market reach internationally.

It is also expected to boost the contribution of SMEs to the kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP).

