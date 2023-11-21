The Bahrain pavilion at the 2023 China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded its activities successfully, securing several potential partnerships and agreements.

Bahrain participated in the CIIE 2023, held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, alongside over 145 countries.

The pavilion, organised by Export Bahrain in collaboration with strategic partners Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) and Exhibition World Bahrain, showcased over 20 products from various national sectors, aiming to enhance commercial and economic co-operation between the two countries.

The participation also aimed to open new export channels for Bahraini enterprises in international markets and promote local products and services globally.

Over the five-day event, the Bahrain pavilion attracted significant attention from visitors, officials, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, investors, and strategic partners worldwide, recording over 1 million visitors according to the bureau statistics. It resulted in 16 deals facilitated for Bahraini-based businesses in different sectors including watches, spices, perfumes and others, alongside over 10 other potential deals being discussed for the near future making this participation in the sixth edition of CIIE a great success.

On the sidelines of the expo, Export Bahrain and e-commerce giant Alibaba.com signed a memorandum of understanding, marking a significant step towards enhancing promising opportunities for global trade. This co-operation agreement signals a new era in commercial relations, propelling Bahraini businesses into global markets.

The agreement followed discussions held during a high-level trade delegation visit to China, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

Over 40 Business meetings and working sessions were also organised by Export Bahrain for its partners at the pavilion, anticipating potential collaborations between Exhibition World Bahrain and relevant entities in China. This aims to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a leading destination on the global map for exhibitions, events, and business, attracting more future investments and economic and trade activities to the region.

Fatima Aziz Rustom, executive director at Export Bahrain, commended the outstanding representation, reflecting Bahrain’s regional and global prominence in various fields. She emphasised the importance of promoting local products and services and the need for collaboration to build strong economic and trade partnerships, confirming the dedication of Export Bahrain to this endeavour.

Export Bahrain’s efforts align with the Vision 2030 goals, diversifying the national economic income sources and promoting economic growth.