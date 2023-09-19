BAHRAIN’S efforts to develop its medical system and healthcare, including several initiatives to enhance the quality of medical services and ensure their efficient sustainability, have been highlighted at a major healthcare forum.Supreme Council for Health (SCH) chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa also valued the medical co-operation between Bahrain and the US as he inaugurated the US-Bahrain Healthcare Partnership Forum 2023 yesterday.

The two-day forum was launched by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bahrain, in co-operation with the US Co-operative for International Patient Programmes, a programme of National Centre for Healthcare Leadership (NCHL). It is being held at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain in Manama, with the support of FinMark Communications, the Health Ministry and the US Embassy.Healthcare co-operation between Bahrain and the US include most notably the American Mission Hospital as well as the King Hamad American Mission Hospital, which is one of the most advanced medical institutions in the kingdom and the region, equipped with the best medical technologies.Leaders from some of America’s top academic medical centres and health systems, including executives in international services, international medical directors and physicians are attending.

A delegation of US hospitals, among them being Atrium Health, Baylor St Luke’s Medical Centre, Cedars Sinai, Children’s National, Johns Hopkins Medicine and UCLA Health are also taking part as well.The forum aims to serve as a networking opportunity between healthcare professionals from both countries especially in healthcare diplomacy and the building of mutual understanding between the Bahraini and American healthcare communities.

