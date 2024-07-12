Kuwait City, July 11: LuLu Exchange Kuwait – one of the nation’s most trusted names in cross-border payments and foreign currency exchange – inaugurates its 36th customer engagement center at Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1 on Thursday.

The opening aligns with the company’s expansion strategy in Kuwait, as the country progresses towards achieving financial inclusion.

The engagement center was inaugurated by Mr. Narayan Pradhan, COO of LuLu Exchange, in the presence of Rajesh Rangray, GM of LuLu Exchange Kuwait, and other senior management from the country’s operations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Narayan Pradhan said, “This new customer engagement center marks a significant step in enhancing accessibility and convenience for our customers. This strategic location underscores our commitment to seamless service delivery and innovation in digital payments. Kuwait remains a key market for our operations, and we are thankful to our valued customers and partners for their continued support in our growth.”

Established in 2011, LuLu Exchange Kuwait is one of the country’s leading financial services providers, pioneering digital transformation through several industry-first initiatives to better serve retail and corporate customers.

As one of Kuwait’s most forward-thinking payment companies, LuLu Exchange delivers financial services promptly, transparently, and reliably through its network of customer engagement centers and mobile payments app – LuLu Money.

