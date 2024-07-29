Muscat – Lulu the leading hypermarket chain in Oman, is excited to announce a new promotion celebrating the finest flavours of India. In collaboration with the Indian Embassy and APEDA, Lulu will be offering a wide selection of premium Indian Basmati rice, meat and poultry products at exceptional value on a wide range. This event was inaugurated by HE Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman in the presence of senior delegates from APEDA, and Lulu Oman management at Lulu Baushar on the 23rd of July, 2024.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Ambassador emphasised on the importance of the historic and robust trade collaboration between Oman & India and hoped that initiatives like these will further the cause. India is acknowledged as an agricultural powerhouse with exports to over 200 countries. We are delighted on being a facilitator with APEDA, the apex body for export of agriculture, meat and poultry products from India to have aggregated more than 30 exhibitors for this event. He even appreciated Lulu, the leading retailer with an unmatched presence in Oman and expressed confidence that this event will help propagate the strength of the Indian produce to customers in Oman.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananth A.V – Director Oman & India, Lulu Hypermarket said, “We are very happy to associate with the Indian Embassy on this unique initiative and are quite confident that this will provide a fillip to the agriculture and poultry sectors back in India. This event is a wonderful example of how food can connect people across borders and will also offer Lulu customers a window to experience the quality of these products from India, he added”.

Basmati rice, known as the “King of Rice,” is a long-grain variety prized for its delicate aroma, exquisite taste, and fluffy texture. Grown in the fertile areas of India, Basmati rice is cultivated using traditional methods that have been perfected for generations. Lulu will present a diverse selection of popular Indian Basmati rice brands during the event and customers can discover the perfect Basmati rice to elevate their everyday meals or create an unforgettable Indian feast.

This promotion also features a delightful selection of Indian poultry products. Renowned for their freshness and flavour, Indian meat and poultry offerings are a healthy and versatile protein source. During the event, Lulu will showcase a variety of products, perfect for creating classic Indian curries, biryanis, or tandoori favourites.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Indian cuisine! Visit your nearest Lulu store today and explore the incredible selection of Basmati rice and poultry products.

