Muscat – As part of its efforts to improve city transport for citizens, residents and tourists, while also facilitating smooth operations of local taxis, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has announced a schedule to initiate enforcement of its directive that mandates taxi operators join approved ride apps. The first phase of this phased implementation will commence on October 1.

Do you think this decision will make taxi services more convenient and curb illegal transport? Here’s what Muscat Daily readers said

Salim al Abri

Private sector employee

The decision will create a level of comfort between customers and taxi drivers because it leaves no scope for miscalculation and mistrust. I also believe that ride apps will serve tourists very well as they will know tariffs in advance.

Nasser Mohammed al Adawi

Automobile sector professional

I think it is a good move to improve the quality of transportation, as the world now uses ride apps. But in the first stage, there will be some challenges in understanding and using these apps, which is natural when any change is implemented. With the passage of time, people will get used to it.

Jincy Rosevilla

Teacher

Implementation of this directive will provide substantial benefits for all of us. To begin with, it will offer a convenient and efficient way for individuals to reserve and monitor their taxi trips. Additionally, it will empower authorities to supervise operations of public taxis, ensuring they adhere to regulations while enhancing the quality of taxi services.

Najma Nadeem

Student

It will be much more convenient compared to enduring the sweltering heat of Oman while waiting for an affordable taxi on the roadside. It will save time, energy and money, and more people will rely on public taxis. This decision will effectively improve Oman’s transportation system and help reduce illegal transport.

Nasser al Rawahi

Taxi driver

The decision will organise the taxi business. I believe that apps will make it easier for us to transport customers quickly, easily and without complaints because the tariff is set. It will also help reduce the number of private cars entering the airport

Syed Mohtesan Maqsood

Private sector employee

This decision will prove advantageous for everyday commuters who rely on local transport, as it will result in a more consistent fare structure benefiting everyone. Taxi operators will benefit from the fact that they will not have to waste time haggling, ultimately increasing their earnings through digital connectivity.

Anzila Ashraf

Teacher

Making it mandatory for all licensed taxis to register with an approved ride app is a great way to tackle illegal taxi services. This approach will make things more convenient for customers, save time for officials during random checks, and ensure a friendly user experience.

