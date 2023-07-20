The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), Interior Ministry and Social Insurance Organisation continue to intensify joint efforts to address any violations or practices to ensure fairness, competitiveness and stability in Bahrain’s labour market.The LMRA said its three inspection campaigns resulted in a number of violations related to the Labour Market and Residency laws in the kingdom being reported.

They were referred for legal action.The first campaign took place in co-ordination with the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs and the governorate’s police directorate in the Muharraq Governorate, the second was undertaken with the Sentences Enforcement Directorate at the Interior Ministry in the Capital Governorate, while the third was conducted in co-ordination with the Social Insurance Organisation in the Northern Governorate.

