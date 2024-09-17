LG launches WashTower in Qatar

LG Electronics has launched in Qatar its latest innovation in home appliances, the LG WashTower, a groundbreaking laundry solution that integrates both a washer and dryer into one sleek, space-saving unit.The LG WashTower is a vertical laundry system that combines the washer and dryer in one unified appliance, offering faster laundry cycles, energy savings and an intuitive user experience, a statement said.The LG WashTower is available with either a 27-inch or 24-inch drum, offering a washing load of up to 19kg and a drying load of up to 16kg. The more compact WashTower model comes with 12kg of washing and 10kg of drying.Unlike traditional stacked washer-dryer sets, the LG WashTower features a central control panel that’s easy to access, eliminating the need to reach up for dryer controls.Equipped with LG’s Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD), the washer detects fabric texture and load size, automatically adjusting the wash motions for optimal care. The built-in AI also helps reduce cycle times and energy consumption, ensuring a smarter and more efficient laundry process.The LG WashTower is designed to handle large loads quickly, thanks to TurboWash 360° technology that sprays jets of water in multiple directions, cutting wash time to just 30 minutes. TurboSteam technology in the dryer helps reduce wrinkles and odours, delivering fresh clothes faster.The LG WashTower integrates seamlessly with LG’s ThinQ app, enabling users to control and monitor their laundry from anywhere. Smart Pairing technology even recommends the optimal drying cycle based on the washer's load, ensuring perfect results every time.“The goal with the LG WashTower is to redefine what a laundry appliance can be by combining cutting-edge technology with a design that fits seamlessly into any home,” said C V Rappai, director & CEO of Video Home & Electronic Center. “The WashTower is a complete laundry solution that prioritises convenience, efficiency and innovation for today’s consumers.”The LG WashTower is available at leading retailers, Jumbo Electronics, and LG Brand Shops across Qatar, or online at www.jumbosouq.com.