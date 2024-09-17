Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>LG launches WashTower in...
RETAIL

LG launches WashTower in Qatar

The LG WashTower is available with either a 27-inch or 24-inch drum, offering a washing load of up to 19kg and a drying load of up to 16kg

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 17, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARRETAIL
RELATED COMPANIES
LG Elec
PHOTO
LG Electronics has launched in Qatar its latest innovation in home appliances, the LG WashTower, a groundbreaking laundry solution that integrates both a washer and dryer into one sleek, space-saving unit.

The LG WashTower is a vertical laundry system that combines the washer and dryer in one unified appliance, offering faster laundry cycles, energy savings and an intuitive user experience, a statement said.

The LG WashTower is available with either a 27-inch or 24-inch drum, offering a washing load of up to 19kg and a drying load of up to 16kg. The more compact WashTower model comes with 12kg of washing and 10kg of drying.

Unlike traditional stacked washer-dryer sets, the LG WashTower features a central control panel that’s easy to access, eliminating the need to reach up for dryer controls.

Equipped with LG’s Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD), the washer detects fabric texture and load size, automatically adjusting the wash motions for optimal care. The built-in AI also helps reduce cycle times and energy consumption, ensuring a smarter and more efficient laundry process.

The LG WashTower is designed to handle large loads quickly, thanks to TurboWash 360° technology that sprays jets of water in multiple directions, cutting wash time to just 30 minutes. TurboSteam technology in the dryer helps reduce wrinkles and odours, delivering fresh clothes faster.

The LG WashTower integrates seamlessly with LG’s ThinQ app, enabling users to control and monitor their laundry from anywhere. Smart Pairing technology even recommends the optimal drying cycle based on the washer's load, ensuring perfect results every time.

“The goal with the LG WashTower is to redefine what a laundry appliance can be by combining cutting-edge technology with a design that fits seamlessly into any home,” said C V Rappai, director & CEO of Video Home & Electronic Center. “The WashTower is a complete laundry solution that prioritises convenience, efficiency and innovation for today’s consumers.”

The LG WashTower is available at leading retailers, Jumbo Electronics, and LG Brand Shops across Qatar, or online at www.jumbosouq.com.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Doha
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

DISCOVER MORE

REMITTANCE

Filipino remittances from Kuwait drop by 2.15% amid GCC growth

Filipino remittances from Kuwait drop by 2.15% amid GCC growth
Filipino remittances from Kuwait drop by 2.15% amid GCC growth
INVESTMENT

India invested $200mln in Bahrain last year

India invested $200mln in Bahrain last year
India invested $200mln in Bahrain last year
BAHRAIN

Rare celestial event a treat for stargazers tomorrow in Bahrain

Rare celestial event a treat for stargazers tomorrow in Bahrain
Rare celestial event a treat for stargazers tomorrow in Bahrain
WEATHER

Fine weather expected today in Qatar

Fine weather expected today in Qatar
Fine weather expected today in Qatar
TECHNOLOGY

Qatar: Ashghal launches construction technology platform

Qatar: Ashghal launches construction technology platform
Qatar: Ashghal launches construction technology platform
CYBERSECURITY

Qatar launches National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-30

Qatar launches National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-30
Qatar launches National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-30
TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft, G42 set up two centres to advance Responsible AI in Abu Dhabi

Microsoft, G42 set up two centres to advance Responsible AI in Abu Dhabi
Microsoft, G42 set up two centres to advance Responsible AI in Abu Dhabi
AVIATION

Gabriel Semelas to lead Airbus in Africa and Middle East

Gabriel Semelas to lead Airbus in Africa and Middle East
Gabriel Semelas to lead Airbus in Africa and Middle East

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE retailer LuLu Group plans IPO by November; to float on ADX, Tadawul

2.

Dubai-listed Mashreq sells stake in $385mln NeoPay to Arcapita and Dgpays

3.

Korek Telecom told to pay $1.17bln in damages to Agility subsidiary

4.

Italy’s Saipem bags $4bln offshore EPC contract in Qatar

5.

Depa Group CEO Haitham Tuqan passes away

Find companies
RELATED ARTICLES
1

iSpace opens third Apple authorised reseller store in Qatar

2

Third Apple authorised reseller store inaugurated by iSpace in Qatar at City Center Doha

3

Qatar: Retail outlets experience footfall expansion in second quarter

4

Key retail outlets see stronger-than-expected demand in Qatar

5

LuLu Hypermarket launches ‘Back to School’ promotion in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FUNDS

Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes

Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes
Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CAC International Bank leads banking innovation in Djibouti with Oracle integration

CAC International Bank leads banking innovation in Djibouti with Oracle integration
CAC International Bank leads banking innovation in Djibouti with Oracle integration

LATEST VIDEO

SWF

VIDEO: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

VIDEO: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period
VIDEO: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

ZAWYA COVERAGE

TRANSPORT

Abu Dhabi teams up with Yango app for public taxi bookings

Abu Dhabi teams up with Yango app for public taxi bookings
Abu Dhabi teams up with Yango app for public taxi bookings
INVESTMENT

Sports investment firm owned by Saudi PIF eyes stake in European basketball

INDUSTRIAL

Saudi Arabia to focus on emerging industries as diversification gains pace

EQUITIES

Saudi CMA greenlights Albilad’s Hong Kong China ETF on Tadawul

LATEST NEWS
1

The Egyptian Exchange concludes Tuesday’s session in red zone

2

Egyptian Customs Authority collects $22.7mln from illegal owners of special needs cars

3

Egypt: Nawy targets 200% YoY increase in 2024 real estate sales

4

Filipino remittances from Kuwait drop by 2.15% amid GCC growth

5

Microsoft, G42 set up two centres to advance Responsible AI in Abu Dhabi

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds