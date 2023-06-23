The Council of Ministers has announced the lifting of the last of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions related to the wearing of face masks, The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Thursday.



In a tweet Thursday, the MoPH said customer service employees are no longer required to wear a face mask while on duty and individuals are no longer required to wear a face mask when entering hospitals, medical centers and other healthcare facilities.



MoPH also reminded individuals to not to visit patients admitted to hospital inpatient units if they are experiencing any signs and symptoms of respiratory infection including fever, cough or runny nose.

