Minister of Public Health HE Dr Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari attended the ministerial banquet organised by the United Kingdom for the ministers participating on the sideline of the ministerial meetings of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on ‘Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels’, which is being held under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council from July 17 to 19, 2023, in New York.

During the banquet, progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for countries in special circumstances was discussed.

