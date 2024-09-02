KUWAIT CITY - First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah issued a decision to amend Article Eight of Ministerial Resolution No. 271/2020 on “stopping the issuance of new licenses for the motor vehicles of companies and institutions engaged in the transportation or delivery of goods business or wish to engage in such commercial activity. Companies and institutions currently engaged in this business are allowed to replace out-of-service motor vehicles as per the regulations of the General Traffic Department (GTD).”

The following are the regulations of GTD:

- The company or institution must have one branch for transporting or delivering goods. It should be in a suitable location that does not obstruct traffic as per the rules of the Traffic Engineering Division.

- The company or institution must have at least five light vehicles, the load does not exceed one ton and the total number of vehicles should not exceed 30.

- If the company or institution owns the minimum number of vehicles, it is allowed to procure a motorbike; provided the total number does not exceed 15.

- At the beginning of the business, the light vehicle utilized in the business should have been manufactured at least three years ago and it should no longer be used seven years after the manufacturing date.

- At the beginning of the business, the motorbike used in the business should have been manufactured at least two years ago and it should no longer be used four years after the manufacturing date.

- A yellow metal plate number is issued for vehicles used in the business.

- The driver must wear a vest specific to the company or institution, the specifications of which are determined by the Inspection Division at GTD.

- Add lighting to the attached box and place reflective light strips behind the boxes of motorbikes.

- A motorbike rider must wear a fluorescent helmet as per the specifications stipulated by GTD.

- Motorbikes are not allowed on ring roads and expressways.

- Companies and institutions currently engaged in the business are allowed to replace out-of-service vehicles.

- Companies and institutions currently engaged in the business are allowed to modify the types of vehicles they own according to the nature of the commercial activity upon the expiration of their operating license to be in line with their activity and needs.

- The purpose of the license should be under the terms and conditions stated in this decision.

- Companies and institutions planning to provide logistics services must obtain approval from GTD to engage in this commercial activity under the terms and conditions set by GTD.

