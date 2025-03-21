KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) announced on Thursday the procedure for issuing civil ID cards to individuals whose nationalities have been revoked, in compliance with Article 8 of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law.

In a statement on its official X account, the authority explained that payment notifications for the new civil ID card fees will be sent through the "My Kuwait Identity" application and the unified government platform for digital services, "Sahel."

The fees for issuing the card can be paid via the "Sahel" application or through PACI's official website (paci.gov.kw). The authority also noted that the card's readiness notifications will be sent through both the "My Kuwait Identity" and "Sahel" applications. PACI emphasized the importance of returning the old civil ID card by depositing it in the designated receiving devices to obtain the new one.

In cases where the old civil ID card has already been submitted to the General Directorate of Nationality and Travel Documents, individuals are required to retrieve it from the same authority and bring it to the Civil Information Authority to receive the new card once it is ready. The authority further clarified that the status of the card's readiness can be checked on PACI's official website, eliminating the need for an in-person visit.

