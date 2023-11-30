The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said MEW has developed a set of scenarios in anticipation of an electricity crisis in 2025, including seeking assistance from the Gulf countries through the Gulf Interconnection Authority, to secure 600 megawatts during the peak period in the summer and when needed.

This is in addition to seeking temporary stations in the form of containers or the use of electricity production ships during the summer period to provide 470 megawatts.

The sources told Al-Seyassah electrical energy crisis is a global phenomenon resulting from the growing demand and consumption annually, in addition to the huge housing projects that the country is witnessing, stressing that the Ministry is sparing no effort to provide electrical energy to the country permanently and safely.

The sources explained that the GIA is currently working to accelerate generation station projects to avoid any delays, through international developers and investors who have the material and technical capacity to accelerate the establishment and operation of generation stations through the independent energy provider.

In a related context, the sources added the Ministry of Electricity has sent the technical description to float a tender to supply, operate and maintain photovoltaic panels on the roofs of Subbiya ground water tanks.

The sources revealed the plan for the Al-Shaqaya project to produce electrical energy from renewable sources with a production capacity of 4,500 megawatts, in addition to implementing the Abdala project soon to produce 180,150 megawatts is also on the cards.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).