Official data revealed that the actual spending on the development plan in Kuwait was 665.1 million dinars during fiscal 2022/2023 on about 128 different development projects, reports Al-Anba daily. The data of the annual plan follow-up report for 2022/2023 spanning from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, after the final account, of which Al-Anba obtained a copy, showed that Kuwait’s actual spending on development during the fiscal year 2022/2023 decreased by 29.5%, amounting to 279.3 million dinars, compared to actual spending amounting to 944.4 million dinars during the previous year 2021/2022.

In comparison to the annual performance, the ratio of actual spending on development to that approved in the budget amounted to about 50.8%, equivalent to 665.1 million dinars actually spent, compared to 1.3 billion total financial appropriations for the whole year, while 45% of the plan’s projects during that period were classified in the executive stage, and in comparison In the fiscal year 2021/2022, the state spent 56.9% of the appropriations at 944.4 million dinars out of the 1.7 billion dinars approved for 130 projects, and by the end of the year 48% of the projects were in the executive stage. Regarding the executive position of the projects, the report showed that 45% of the projects are in the executive stage with 57 projects and 42% of the projects are in the preparatory stage with 54 projects, while 6% of the projects with 8 projects have been completed, while 4% of the projects with 5 projects and 3 will not start. % of the projects are in the delivery stage, with 4 projects.

The summary of the report shows that the 128 projects are divided into 9 programs, while the sixth program includes the construction of a coherent infrastructure with the largest number of projects, 41 projects, while the second program, general privatization, does not include any projects, including those implemented by the government authorities, including what is implemented by the partnership system between the public and private sectors.

The report indicated that the annual plan 2022/2023 includes 112 ongoing projects and 16 new projects, 8 projects have been completed by the end of the annual plan, in contrast, there are 5 projects that have not yet been started, and the percentage of expenditure on projects of the 2022/2023 development plan (after the final account) is 50.8 %, which is 6.1% less than the previous year 2021/2022, and 19% less than the year 2020/2021. The report showed that 27% of the projects correspond to the implementation schedule in the annual plan 2022/2023, compared to 29% for the same period in the year 2021/2022 and 32% in the year 2020/2021, and the percentage of projects that are behind the schedule at the end of the annual plan 2022/ 2023 is about 70%, at 71% for the previous year, while it reached 67% for the 2020/2021 plan. The executive programs in which there are a large number of delayed projects is a coherent infrastructure construction program with about 30 projects behind schedule.

The development plan included 55 general policies distributed among the nine development programs, and 33 policies were activated in the annual plan 2022/2023, and those policies were implemented at the annual level through projects supporting the policy, which numbered 128 projects in the annual plan 2022/2023. The number of 22 policies indicates that the entities do not participate in projects that support these policies.

The report touched on the development of the main indicators of the Kuwaiti economy during the past 13 years, specifically during the period from 2010 to 2023, indicating that after nearly 13 years have passed since the launch of Vision 2035, and despite the extensive efforts made by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, all The indicators indicate that the required progress has not been achieved in the sustainable development plan for Kuwait, as the “planning” sees the inefficiency of government investment spending over the past years of the plan and the failure to achieve a tangible developmental impact until the present time.