The head of the Egyptian consular mission, Ambassador Heba Zaki, said work is now underway to implement the instructions issued by the Egyptian General Administration of Passports, Immigration and Nationality regarding visas and rules for entry and residence of foreigners in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which went into effect on April 15, 2023, noting that the instructions include a set of facilities to facilitate entry of a number of nationalities, including Syrians, Iraqis, Turks and the Chinese, reports Al-Qabas daily. Zaki told the daily that the ministries of Interior and Tourism in Egypt are reviewing instructions and decisions related to facilitating entry visas for tourists.

She stated that the new facilities do not apply to the companions of the nationalities included in the decision, and they do not get the same exception granted to the visa holder. As for the Gulf nationals, including Kuwaitis, they do not have a problem, and they can enter Egypt with a regular visa, whether before traveling from the consulates, or upon arrival at the Egyptian airports. She added that the visit of Syrians to Egypt has become very easy, and under the new facilities, Syrians who hold valid visas and are used in the countries of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, as well as the Schengen area, or those who have valid residency in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, are allowed to enter the country on an emergency visa through ports, for the visa holder or residence only without escorts.

She went on to say these new controls are evaluated after a period has passed from the date of their implementation, adding that “Syrians must review the airline and receive the visa from Cairo or from one of the ports. She added, “Nationals of Iraq are also allowed to enter the country, provided they hold a valid electronic entry visa used for the countries of the United States of America, Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the Schengen area.

And said, “All Turks are also allowed to enter the country from the various ports of entry and the prior security approval is canceled for the age group from 18 to 45 years, while Turks of Egyptian origin are excluded from obtaining an emergency visa from the ports of arrival if they arrive in the country without a visa and oblige them to obtain visas.”

Prior with security approval, explaining that the emergency entry visa is a one-month validity visa and is issued upon arrival through all ports. Ambassador Heba Zaki warned that there are no visa-issuing offices for those wishing to travel to Egypt, pointing out that the Egyptian Consulate is the only competent authority authorized to issue visas and carry out all transactions. She emphasized that Egypt, represented by the Ministry of Interior, is the sole authority to issue a visa for any nationality, and with the new facilities, Syrians can obtain a visa from the ports

