The Ministry of Commerce and Industry urged citizens and expatriates to submit reports or complaints regarding prices and other commercial violations through the Sahel application, reports Al-Jarida daily The ministry confirmed that the price control teams are continuously inspecting markets to monitor the prices of various commodities.

Meanwhile, Al-Anba daily has reported that the ministry is updating the ration card to amend information on the nationality of beneficiaries. Sources explained that the old system has no nationality data, so the beneficiaries should visit the commercial control centers in their respective residence areas to amend the data. Sources said the beneficiaries should present their original civil identification cards, indicating the update is scheduled for the whole month of July.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).