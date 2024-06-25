Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the Gulf country's largest lender, is looking at opportunities to expand in Saudi Arabia, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday, following a report that it was considering taking a stake in peer Saudi Investment Bank.

Trading in the company's shares, which were suspended before the market open, resumed after KFH issued a statement in response to the report.

KFH said it was conducting studies on the potential expansion and that these were in line with the bank strategy envisioning potential investments in the region, including in Saudi Arabia.

"Regarding the news published by Bloomberg, KFH confirms that it is still studying the available opportunities in more than one bank, and no memorandum of understanding or any agreement has been signed with any bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the lender said.

By 0945 GMT, the stock was up 0.4%, while Kuwait's main share index was down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Editing by Anil D'Silva)



