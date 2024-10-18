Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based Jaras Hospitality Group has closed a $666,000 pre-Seed led by undisclosed angel investors, according to a press release.

The company will use the investment to develop a product to fit in the market and expand its customer base.

Founded in 2023 by Ahmed Al Zubaidi, Jaras offers integrated hospitality management solutions to manage bookings and improve guest experiences.

Jaras offers an integrated system for managing bookings and units, handling availability, and pricing across online booking platforms.

The team aims to secure comprehensive reports for hotel managers and streamline hotel operations to deliver a seamless guest experience.

The CEO of Jaras Hospitality, Ahmed Al Zubaidi, commented: "The investment will give us the opportunity to accelerate our growth and expand our market presence."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

