Bashar Hussein Al-Qattan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Green Flame Gas Company, has expressed gratitude for the Kuwaiti government’s commitment to fostering the private sector, in line with the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem, reports Al-Seyassah daily. He emphasized the importance of addressing challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), highlighting their pivotal role in advancing Kuwait’s development and positioning it among developed nations.



Al-Qattan underscored the Prime Minister’s vision by advocating for the opening of work visas to reputable companies engaged in projects aimed at elevating Kuwait’s stature within the Gulf and Arab world. He emphasized the significance of facilitating visa issuance and streamlining security procedures for certain nationalities, enabling Kuwaiti companies to recruit skilled workers, engineers, and technicians from their branches across the region. These individuals would undergo rigorous technical and professional training in Kuwait, ultimately becoming ambassadors for Kuwaiti companies globally. Commending the government’s decision to permit commercial visits to Kuwaiti companies and hotels, Al-Qattan highlighted existing challenges, such as security approvals and restrictive university qualification requirements hindering talent acquisition.



He called for the digitalization of commercial visit applications, akin to the online process implemented in the hotel sector, to enhance efficiency and accessibility for private sector entities. Al-Qattan emphasized the vital role of private sector companies as catalysts for economic growth, contributing substantially to national income and the general budget. Recognizing their pivotal role in Kuwait’s journey to become a global commercial and financial hub, he emphasized the importance of leveraging the country’s strategic location in the region.

