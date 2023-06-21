The population of Kuwait increased in the past year by about 407,851 people or by 9.3 percent to reach 4.793 million people from 4.385 million at the end of 2021, reports Al-Rai daily. According to data issued by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB), this jump was mainly the result of an increase in the number of non-Kuwaitis by about 379,491 people, or by 13.1 percent last year, bringing their total to 3.276 million people from 2.897 million at the end of 2021.

The number of Kuwaitis increased by about 1.9 percent from 1.488 million to 1.517 million. Thus the percentage of non-Kuwaitis out of the total population increased from 66.05 percent at the end of 2021 to 68.35 percent at the end of 2022, while the percentage of Kuwaitis decreased from 33.94 percent to 31.65 percent.

The male population constituted about 61.2 percent of the total population of Kuwait at the end of last year, compared to 38.2 percent of the female population. The number of non-Kuwaitis aged 60 years and above has increased by 35,227 thousand or 33.64 percent, reaching 139,935 at the end of last year, compared to 104,708 at the end of 2021.

