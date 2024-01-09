Kuwait University has introduced an electronic health form to monitor students’ health and deliver primary healthcare services. In a press statement, Dr. Fayez Al-Dhafiri, the Acting Secretary-General of the University, announced the launch by the Security and Safety Department.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety of the university community and enhance responses to health emergencies. Muhammad Al-Sulaiman, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Facilities Management Affairs, emphasized the university’s ongoing efforts to improve health procedures, elevate health performance, and bolster safety measures. Al-Sulaiman underscored the university’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for students to achieve their academic goals.

Youssef Al-Khamis, the Acting Director of the Security and Safety Department, highlighted the user-friendly design of the health form, accessible through the university student system. The form includes crucial information such as basic student data, clinical examination details, and medical history.

Al-Khamis encouraged students to proactively complete the health form to ensure their safety. He expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts between the Security and Safety Department, Information Systems Center, and Technical Support Department in implementing the electronic health form.

