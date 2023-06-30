Kuwait University has achieved progress in the QS World University Rankings (2024), securing a position between 851-900 out of a total of 2,963 international universities. In a press statement released on Thursday, the university highlighted its improvement in global university rankings compared to the previous year. The announcement was made during the QS World Forum in Dubai, UAE. Kuwait University emphasized its commitment to maintaining a forward-looking approach with clear strategies and visions, forming sustainable plans to enhance quality, innovation, sustainability, and overall prominence.

The university stated that it has established an integrated monitoring and measurement system to ensure the effective implementation of its 2018-2023 strategy and alignment with the vision of “New Kuwait 2035.” This system utilizes accurate indicators to identify areas for improvement and gaps in relation to set goals and desired outcomes. The university clarified that participating in global rankings is a result of their organized and diligent institutional efforts, guided by a strategic vision and plan. These rankings serve as an annual evaluation within performance indicators, acting as a catalyst for development and advancement. Ultimately, the university’s objective remains the cultivation of national capabilities to foster a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

The university attributed its progress to the dedication of the current administration in diligently preparing and providing data, maintaining continuous communication with ranking institutions, and drawing from past experiences. This progress is a testament to the university’s commitment to promoting a culture of quality and implementing rigorous standards across academic, research, and administrative practices to ensure excellence in higher education outputs. Kuwait University emphasized that the journey of development and improvement in quality and rankings requires collective efforts and addressing any shortcomings. The university remains steadfast in its pursuit of enhancing performance and participating in international classifications, fostering a positive competitive environment, elevating the global standing of participants, and bolstering the job market for graduates.

It is important to note that the QS World University Rankings is an annual publication issued by Quacquarelli Symonds, a British institution specializing in the field of education. First introduced in 2004 in collaboration with Times Higher Education, the rankings rely on various indicators such as academic reputation, university reputation in the labor market, number and impact of academic research papers published by faculty members, publication rates, and the faculty-to-student ratio.

