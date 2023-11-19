KUWAIT CITY: Approximately 1,500 Kenyan citizens have successfully passed admission tests for skilled positions in various sectors in Kuwait, out of over 5,000 applicants who underwent admission tests for job opportunities in Kuwait. The Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Kuwait, Halima Mahmoud, shared this achievement, stating that the selected individuals are expected to arrive in Kuwait in December.



She also highlighted ongoing discussions regarding the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya, expressing confidence that the agreement will be finalized and signed soon. Despite the absence of a formal labor agreement with Kuwait, positive discussions are underway, with the delay in signing attributed to changes in the Council of Ministers in Nairobi, resulting in the rescheduling of the Kenyan Foreign Minister’s visit to Kuwait.



Key agreements include the recruitment of domestic workers and a memorandum of understanding for a direct flight line between the two countries, which has been agreed upon and awaits the final signature for implementation. Mahmoud affirmed the positive consensus between the two nations on these matters.

Kenyan Ambassador to Kuwait, Halima Mahmoud, has been actively involved in discussions and efforts to facilitate the recruitment of Kenyan citizens for skilled positions in Kuwait, as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya. Despite delays attributed to changes in the Council of Ministers in Nairobi, positive discussions are underway, and the Ambassador expressed confidence that the agreement will be finalized and signed soon. Additionally, there have been discussions regarding a direct flight line between the two countries, which has been agreed upon and awaits the final signature for implementation. Mahmoud affirmed the positive consensus between the two nations on these matters

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).