KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower has announced the cancellation of the previous decision requiring expatriate workers over the age of 60 to pay an additional fee and submit a health insurance document, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

Under the new directive, which is part of Ministerial Resolution No. (12) of 2024, expatriate workers will only need to pay the regular fees for issuing work permits, eliminating the additional financial burdens previously imposed.

This decision aligns with the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and are aimed at streamlining the procedures and improve flexibility in managing Kuwait's labor market.

The authority has emphasized that these changes are designed to support both expatriate workers and employers by ensuring a more balanced and efficient work environment.

In addition to the changes regarding work permits, the authority has also reduced the transfer period for workers within the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector from three years to one year.

Transfers are now allowed within the same sector, subject to approval from the project owner in which the worker is registered.

Furthermore, a project owner can now transfer workers to another SME owned by them without waiting the full year, provided a fee of 300 Kuwaiti dinars is paid.

The new regulations also lift the ban on transferring workers outside the distinguished lists, providing employers with greater freedom to bring in workers from abroad or transfer them within the country more easily.

These updates aim to improve the market flexibility and efficiency, ultimately contributing to the broader goals of sustainable development in Kuwait.

The authority expressed its commitment to developing a work environment that supports both the market needs and the rights of expatriate workers.

