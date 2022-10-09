CAIRO - Kuwait has postponed convening the first parliament session after elections to Oct. 18, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

The Gulf state's crown prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the ruling emir's son, as prime minister on Wednesday and later approved a new Cabinet following legislative polls. A domestic political feud has stalled reforms in the Gulf state.

The government has not taken the constitutional oath because of the objection of more than 40 members of parliament. Local media said ministers of the old cabinet had resigned.

