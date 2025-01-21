KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Industry (PAI) has taken action against a company operating in violation of the Industry Law by closing one of its industrial plots located in the Sabhan Industrial Area.

The closure follows the discovery that the facility was being rented out to others, a practice prohibited by the Industry Law and its executive regulations.

According to the closure decision, the penalty will remain in effect until the violations and their consequences are rectified. The Authority also warned that if the violation is not addressed within a month, a more severe penalty will be imposed. In a related matter, the PAI has issued a warning to another company for committing two significant violations, one of which involved encroaching on state property.

The company was found placing counters outside the boundaries of its plot, occupying an area of about 200 square meters. The company was instructed to remove the encroachment within a month, with the threat of stricter measures if the violation persists.



The Public Authority has recently intensified its enforcement actions, canceling several industrial licenses due to misuse of industrial plots, including renting facilities to third parties or leaving them unused.

In the past few weeks, the Authority’s Permanent Committee for Industrial Violations has taken action against 16 industrial facilities and factories for various infractions.

As a result, three industrial plots were closed and 13 facilities were issued warnings. These measures are part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with industrial regulations, protect state property and promote the efficient use of industrial resources in Kuwait.

