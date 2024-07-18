Kuwait oil price down to $85.61 pb

KUWAIT, July 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 17 cents to USD 85.61 pb on Wednesday, compared to USD 85.78 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.

On a global scale, the price of the Brent crude futures' contracts went up USD 1.35 to USD 85.08 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate crude, up USD 2.09 to settle at 82.85 pb. (end) km.hb

