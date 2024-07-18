Social media
Kuwait oil price down to $85.61 pb

The price of the Brent crude futures' contracts went up $1.35 to $85.08 pb

Staff Writer, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)
July 18, 2024
KUWAIT, July 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 17 cents to USD 85.61 pb on Wednesday, compared to USD 85.78 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.
On a global scale, the price of the Brent crude futures' contracts went up USD 1.35 to USD 85.08 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate crude, up USD 2.09 to settle at 82.85 pb. (end) km.hb
