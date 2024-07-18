KUWAIT, July 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced Wednesday moving of Oriental Phoenix drilling rig to Jazza Strip in preparation to begin digging new exploratory well (Jazza 1) after success in discovering Noukhatha offshore field.

In a press statement, KOC explained that Jazza Strip, which is located in Kuwait's economic waters, is a promising location as it contains large hydrocarbon resources, indicating that the new exploratory well (Jazza 1) targets the depths of the Cretaceous period.

Jazza Strip is one of the four sectors targeted by the current exploratory phase, during which layers of the Cretaceous and Jurassic periods in Kuwaiti maritime region will be explored.

During the current phase, six exploratory wells will be drilled, and based on the promising results of the current phase, the company will conduct a three-dimensional seismic survey of the various marine sectors in Kuwaiti waters in order to obtain more accurate data, so that a better more comprehensive picture is provided prior to commencement of the second phase.

The company is currently developing a plan for the Nokhatha offshore field so that it enters production as quickly as possible and in order to benefit from its huge hydrocarbon resources, read the statement.

This will contribute to strengthening the country's development plan and stimulating economic growth through the added value prompted by addition of maritime region to economic plans, as well as providing new job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth.

Exploration of Noukhatha offshore field is a cornerstone to achieving KOC's 2040 strategy, indicated the statement, as it reflects the company's commitment to discovering hydrocarbon resources hidden in Kuwaiti waters.

This contributes to endorsing the country's position among the largest producers and holders of proven hydrocarbon resources in the world.

These discoveries will be an opportunity to open new markets for exportation and bolstering trade relations with oil importing countries.

KOC further explained that the process of moving the offshore drilling platform, Oriental Phoenix, to its new location was done smoothly and without any injuries or delays thanks to the plan in place and the close cooperation between the teams working in company and various sectors of the country.

The statement took note of the vital role of the Ministry of Defense, represented by Kuwait's Naval Force, in providing the necessary security protection and logistical support during transportation and operations, while the Ministry of Interior ensured safety of all operations, as did the Fire Force.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).