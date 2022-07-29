Official data revealed that the volume of Kuwait’s import of travel supplies, handbags, luggage, clothing and related accessories reached KD 696 million in 2021, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to the data, the value of imported travel supplies was the highest in 2021 – KD82.45 million; while the second quarter of 2021 (April to June) recorded the highest rate import of such products in preparation for the summer travel season, amounting to KD21.7 million. In addition, the value of clothing imports reached KD503 million.

