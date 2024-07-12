Kuwait City: LuLu Hypermarket hosted a spirited celebration of the diversity of South African food, culture, and community with their ‘LuLu Proudly South Africa’ promotion, held from 10 – 16 July, across all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait.

The official launch of the promotion took place on 10 July at the LuLu Hypermarket Al Qurain outlet. The event was inaugurated by the Ambassador of South Africa H.E. Manelisi Genge, in the presence of LuLu Kuwait’s top management.

Stepping into any Lulu Hypermarket during the promotion was akin to setting out on a safari to South Africa. Eye-catching displays featuring iconic landmarks and beautiful decorations transported shoppers to the heart of the Rainbow Nation.

However, the true heart of the ‘LuLu Proudly South Africa’ promotion lay in the incredible offers and discounts available on a wide range of South African food brands. Customers enjoyed significant savings on popular products like Blue Diamond almonds, Heartland’s food range, Bokomo’s breakfast cereals, Bakers’ biscuits, Wellington’s sauces, Ceres’ fruit juices, The Harvest Table’s healthy options, and Robertsons’ spices.

Delectable aromas of authentic South African foods wafted from the street-food stalls, and food sampling kiosks set up along the aisles of the hypermarket. While the food-stalls tempted customers with offers on flavorsome South African dishes, the free food sampling kiosks allowed for an adventurous exploration of South Africa’s myriad delicacies.

LuLu Hypermarket’s ‘LuLu Proudly South Africa’ promotion transformed an ordinary shopping experience into an extraordinary event, providing shoppers with an unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich flavors, traditions and cultural diversity of the Rainbow Nation.

