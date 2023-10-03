Kuwait Finance House (KFH) makes great strides in its digital transformation strategy, with customers executing millions of digital banking transactions through KFHonline on mobile and website.

The steady growth in the volume of customer use of digital banking services confirms KFH’s leadership in providing innovative digital financial solutions that enhance the customer banking experience and give it a competitive advantage.

KFH’s digitalization efforts have encompassed electronic payment services, online account opening and card issuance with distinguished privileges. KFH has also improved its hardware performance to include novel features such as instant card printing, selling, and buying gold in addition to the many branchless banking transactions. KFH’s efforts signify its goal to meet customers’ aspirations, enhance their banking experience and service quality, rationalize operational costs and increase financial inclusiveness. This is achieved by expanding access to bank accounts and benefiting from technology to offer customers a wide range of services they can enjoy anywhere and anytime. These efforts have also led to the advancement of benefits offered to customers with greater impact on their businesses, affirming KFH’s digital excellence at the banking level with high global and competitive standards. Customers can access KFH’s digital banking services through many alternative channels, such as KFHGo smart branches, KFHOnline (mobile application and website), self-service devices (XTMs) and social media channels.

KFH Go Branches

KFH Go branches contribute to meeting the growing needs of customers and keeping pace with the latest modern technologies at the highest quality standards, which confirms the bank’s leadership in digital transformation and adopting innovation in introducing digital banking and financial solutions.

KFH continues to enhance the role and services of KFH Go smart branches as one of the most important means of providing technical services for customers, as well as representing a qualitative advance in the concept of the branch in its traditional form.

KFH has 10 KFH Go smart branches distributed as follows: KFH Auto-Shuwaikh showroom, the Avenues, Abdullah Al-Salem, Jabriya, AlSalam, Ishbiliya, Kuwait Airport, Abu Fatira, Mangaf and Sabah Al-Ahmad.” KFH seeks to increase the number of these smart branches to meet the needs of customers in most areas of Kuwait due to their continuous success of KFH’s services. KFH continues its efforts to enhance service delivery channels, whether through KFHGo, KFHonline, social media channels, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and many other alternative channels.

KFH Go smart branches allow customers to benefit from a diversified range of interactive banking services round the clock including instant cheque book and banking cards issuance without prior request, receiving 10g gold biscuit, opening account (Gold, saving, AlRabeh, Self-Service), selling and buying gold, printing IBAN certificate, requesting commercial transactions (Murabaha), requesting credit and prepaid cards, updating information and phone number, activating banking cards, opening deposits and accounts, cardless cash withdrawal through self-service or a video call with KFH agent using the civil ID, cardless cash deposit using the civil ID through a video call with KFH agent. In addition, KFH Go smart branches allow customers to deposit cheques by self-service or through a video call with KFH agent, transfer funds between own accounts and to KFH or other banks’ beneficiaries.

KFH also launched a new service that allows customers to request part of their salaries in advance electronically through KFHonline without the need to visit branches, and the required amount will be settled from next month’s salary according to the terms and conditions. As part of its corporate social responsibility, KFH provided this service to support customers suffering from financial instability to ensure a more stable economic environment.

KFH also introduced a range of innovative services, most notably the new “Digital Print” service to end paper-based transactions in retail banking. Further, KFH launched the “QR Code Cash Deposit” service through KFHOnline application and ATMs. KFH also applied 360T solutions for a centralized and integrated FX trading transactions for all the Group banks (Türkiye, Germany, Saudi Arabic, Malaysia, and Bahrain) through KFH-Kuwait.

