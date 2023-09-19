The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced today that several telecommunications companies within the country experienced disruptions in their Internet services due to an issue with the international cable linking Kuwait’s network to cable operating companies on the global scale, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In an official statement, CITRA clarified that its technical team is actively addressing the situation, working diligently to rectify the affected components and restore services to their usual functionality as swiftly as possible.

