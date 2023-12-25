The Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, has invited specialized companies and alliances, both local and international (excluding entities licensed by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority or its affiliates), to submit qualification applications for the fixed telecommunications network development project.

This initiative aligns with the provisions outlined in Law No. 116 of 2014, which pertains to partnerships between the public and private sectors, and its accompanying executive regulations. The fixed telecommunications network development project seeks to establish a collaborative venture between the public and private sectors with the overarching goal of enhancing fixed telecommunications networks.

It encompasses various facets, including the design, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and transfer of ownership of the fixed telecommunications network within the State of Kuwait.

Furthermore, the project company is entrusted with the responsibility of operating the existing fixed telecommunications network associated with the Ministry of Transportation, with a focus on its improvement and expansion into regions that are currently underserved.

The Authority has provided insight into the privileges accorded to the project company, emphasizing its right to use and benefit from active infrastructure services such as Next-Generation Networks (NGN). Through a formal agreement with the Ministry of Transportation, the project company will undertake the modernization and enhancement of the fiber optic network in areas currently lacking coverage.

This initiative is set to be accomplished within five years from the date of the public-private partnership agreement, with the ultimate aim of extending coverage to 90% of homes and businesses. Highlighting the Ministry of Communications’ strategic objectives for the public-private partnership, several key goals have been articulated.

These include ensuring that the network supports speeds exceeding 10 gigabytes per second under the management of the project company, deploying a fiber-optic network to cover 90% of homes and businesses within five years from the partnership agreement, enhancing customer services, offering job opportunities, providing training for Kuwaitis in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, and reducing the operational costs of the Ministry of Transportation.

Beyond these specific objectives, the public-private partnership contract is designed to bring about broader benefits.

