Kuwait City: Zain has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Global Markets, a leading market research and business intelligence firm in the GCC. This collaboration aims to enhance Zain’s business intelligence systems with advanced market analytics, providing comprehensive consultancy services focused on local market trends and research. The enhanced insights will empower Zain to make more informed decisions, thereby strengthening its portfolio of advanced solutions for the local enterprise market.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Al Marzouq, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Zain Kuwait, stated: “We’re delighted to extend our successful strategic collaboration with Global Markets to leverage their expertise in market analytics and insights. This will add value to our business intelligence practices, allowing us to gain deeper insights into local market dynamics, customer preferences, and emerging trends. This enables more informed strategic decisions when serving our SME and enterprise customers.”

Ali Boshehry, CEO of Global Markets, added: “We’re proud of Zain’s renewed trust in our services, and we look forward to continuing our development of innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of Zain’s customers in Kuwait and across the region. We believe the smart analytics tools we’ve developed will support Zain’s efforts to make sound strategic decisions based on our highly accurate and comprehensive database on the local market, contributing to solidifying its leadership position in the telecom sector.”

Global Markets has successfully developed analytics tools tailored to Zain’s specific needs. With over a decade of expertise in market research and business intelligence, the company leverages partnerships with numerous firms across the GCC region to deliver exceptional insights.

Through strategic partnerships with key tech players from local, regional, and international markets, Zain continues to pioneer digital transformation within the public and private sectors. The company offers an extensive portfolio of solutions, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI-powered drones, 5G, and other revolutionary technologies, to serve the needs of public and private sector institutions alike. This fosters economic growth and contributes to the nation’s developmental goals.

