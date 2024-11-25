Kuwait Mobile ID app introduces 3 verification levels for enhanced security

KUWAIT CITY, Nov 24: The "MY KUWAIT ID" application offers three levels of verification, based on the registration method selected, which determines the user's access to various features within the app. These verification levels include Medium, High, and Verified, each designed to ensure the highest standards of security to protect user data.

The Public Authority for Civil Information outlined the advantages of each level as follows:

Medium (Registration by entering data manually)

Available features:

Civil ID

Card verification

Portfolio of government documents

High (Most commonly used, Registration by scanning the civil ID card using NFC technology)



Available features:

Civil ID

Portfolio of government documents

Card verification

Authentication feature

Verified (Registration via self-service devices)

Available features:

Civil ID

Card verification

Portfolio of government documents

Authentication feature

Electronic signature (for relevant categories and sectors)