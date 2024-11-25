Social media
Home page>ECONOMY>GCC>Kuwait Mobile ID app int...
TELECOM

Kuwait Mobile ID app introduces 3 verification levels for enhanced security

These verification levels include Medium, High, and Verified, each designed to ensure the highest standards of security to protect user data

Staff Writer, Arab Times
November 25, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
KUWAITTELECOM
RELATED COMPANIES
Public Authority for Civil Information
PHOTO

KUWAIT CITY, Nov 24: The "MY KUWAIT ID" application offers three levels of verification, based on the registration method selected, which determines the user's access to various features within the app. These verification levels include Medium, High, and Verified, each designed to ensure the highest standards of security to protect user data.

The Public Authority for Civil Information outlined the advantages of each level as follows:

Medium (Registration by entering data manually)
Available features:

Civil ID
Card verification
Portfolio of government documents

High (Most commonly used, Registration by scanning the civil ID card using NFC technology)

Available features:
Civil ID
Portfolio of government documents
Card verification
Authentication feature

Verified (Registration via self-service devices)
Available features:
Civil ID
Card verification
Portfolio of government documents
Authentication feature
Electronic signature (for relevant categories and sectors)
Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
arabtimes
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Abu Dhabi accelerates sustainable development through public-private partnerships

Abu Dhabi accelerates sustainable development through public-private partnerships
Abu Dhabi accelerates sustainable development through public-private partnerships
DIPLOMACY

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Bahrain on Tuesday

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Bahrain on Tuesday
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Bahrain on Tuesday
CLIMATE CHANGE

Qatar one of the leading countries in addressing climate change challenges

Qatar one of the leading countries in addressing climate change challenges
Qatar one of the leading countries in addressing climate change challenges
TRANSPORTAIRLINES

Al Abdulghani Motors in new pact with Qatar Airways

Al Abdulghani Motors in new pact with Qatar Airways
Al Abdulghani Motors in new pact with Qatar Airways
HEALTHTECH

Aster Hospital and Medical Centre offers Free HbA1c testing for Qatar residents in observance of World Diabetes Day

Aster Hospital and Medical Centre offers Free HbA1c testing for Qatar residents in observance of World Diabetes Day
Aster Hospital and Medical Centre offers Free HbA1c testing for Qatar residents in observance of World Diabetes Day
ECONOMY

UAE's non-oil economy expected to grow 4.7% in 2024: UBS Global Wealth Management

UAE's non-oil economy expected to grow 4.7% in 2024: UBS Global Wealth Management
UAE's non-oil economy expected to grow 4.7% in 2024: UBS Global Wealth Management
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Kuwait: Burgan Bank expands corporate banking with the opening of new Sabhan branch

Kuwait: Burgan Bank expands corporate banking with the opening of new Sabhan branch
Kuwait: Burgan Bank expands corporate banking with the opening of new Sabhan branch
IMMIGRATION

Kuwait updates new laws on expat residency

Kuwait updates new laws on expat residency
Kuwait updates new laws on expat residency

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

UAE’s Mubadala Capital to take Canada’s CI Financial private in $3.36bln offer

UAE’s Mubadala Capital to take Canada’s CI Financial private in $3.36bln offer
UAE’s Mubadala Capital to take Canada’s CI Financial private in $3.36bln offer
FINANCIAL SERVICES

HSBC shakes up senior leadership team, appoints new Middle East CEO

HSBC shakes up senior leadership team, appoints new Middle East CEO
HSBC shakes up senior leadership team, appoints new Middle East CEO
FINANCIAL SERVICES

BHM Capital board resigns following ownership change

BHM Capital board resigns following ownership change
BHM Capital board resigns following ownership change
SUKUK

Saudi’s GASCO to invest $10mln in SAIB sukuk

Saudi’s GASCO to invest $10mln in SAIB sukuk
Saudi’s GASCO to invest $10mln in SAIB sukuk
UTILITIES

Marafiq signs agreements with 3 Saudi-listed banks to reschedule $1.3bln loan

Marafiq signs agreements with 3 Saudi-listed banks to reschedule $1.3bln loan
Marafiq signs agreements with 3 Saudi-listed banks to reschedule $1.3bln loan
INTEREST RATE

US Fed will make ‘quarter per quarter’ total cuts of 100bps in 2025: UBS

US Fed will make ‘quarter per quarter’ total cuts of 100bps in 2025: UBS
US Fed will make ‘quarter per quarter’ total cuts of 100bps in 2025: UBS
CONSTRUCTION

VIDEO: Saudi giga project Diriyah to build two multi-billion-dollar districts

VIDEO: Saudi giga project Diriyah to build two multi-billion-dollar districts
VIDEO: Saudi giga project Diriyah to build two multi-billion-dollar districts
INVESTMENT

Demand and ongoing investments to boost growth of GCC companies

Demand and ongoing investments to boost growth of GCC companies
Demand and ongoing investments to boost growth of GCC companies
SUSTAINABILITY

Egypt’s Red Sea Wind Energy signs loan deal with JBIC for $51mln

Egypt’s Red Sea Wind Energy signs loan deal with JBIC for $51mln
Egypt’s Red Sea Wind Energy signs loan deal with JBIC for $51mln

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Oman’s OQ Base Industries sets IPO price range

2.

Demand and ongoing investments to boost growth of GCC companies

3.

Chinese firms secure most of Morocco high-speed rail contracts

4.

Alstom secures $80mln services agreement with Saudi Railway Company

5.

Saudi's Ma'aden to proceed with plan to hike capital to $10bln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Kuwait: Zain showcases leadership in developing intelligent 5G network technologies

2

Fixed Telecommunications Network Project to provide new job opportunities in Kuwait

3

Kuwait asks 4 firms to bid for telecom deal

4

30% of Kuwait’s internet service restored following cable damage

5

Ooredoo, Alshaya launch new mobile service in Kuwait

Find companies
LATEST NEWS
1

Top global firms in race for 3,000MW Saudi solar projects

2

Abu Dhabi accelerates sustainable development through public-private partnerships

3

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Bahrain on Tuesday

4

UAE concludes participation in COP29

5

Emirates takes delivery of its first A350, set for take-off today

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Asia-Middle East investment ties could reshape global capital flows: HSBC

Asia-Middle East investment ties could reshape global capital flows: HSBC
Asia-Middle East investment ties could reshape global capital flows: HSBC

SPONSORED CONTENT

INVESTMENT

Private Markets: From headwinds to tailwinds

Private Markets: From headwinds to tailwinds
Private Markets: From headwinds to tailwinds
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Assessing the economic impact of generative AI: Translating promise to reality

Assessing the economic impact of generative AI: Translating promise to reality
Assessing the economic impact of generative AI: Translating promise to reality
GCC

GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations

GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations
GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations

LATEST VIDEO

CONSTRUCTION

VIDEO: Saudi giga project Diriyah to build two multi-billion-dollar districts

VIDEO: Saudi giga project Diriyah to build two multi-billion-dollar districts
VIDEO: Saudi giga project Diriyah to build two multi-billion-dollar districts

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds