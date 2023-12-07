His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wednesday a phone call from Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to ask about the health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his call, the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim wished His Highness the Amir everlasting wellbeing.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal thanked the Qatari Amir for his sincere, fraternal sentiments and good gesture.

He also wished Sheikh Tamim everlasting wellbeing and further progress and prosperity for the State of Qatar.