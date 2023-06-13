KUWAIT - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace a number of local figures in a continuation of traditional discussions on forming the new cabinet.

Amongst those received were former Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince also held a similar discussion via phone with former Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.