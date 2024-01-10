Kuwait Banks Association plans to form a new panel to tackle criteria of social and environmental sustainability and governance in the sector.

The association's Secretary General, Dr. Hamad Al-Hasawi, said in a press release on Tuesday that the planned commission would BE primarily tasked with enhancing awareness and education of principles of governance in the environmental and social arenas, governance covering the banks and the bankers.

Moreover, it will seek to boost sustainable financing and drafting principles for making reports about governance.

Environmental, social considerations and governance have become among the necessities for financial institutions worldwide, amid mounting jitters vis a vis climatic changes, social inequality and corporate governance, he affirmed. (end) mfs.rk

