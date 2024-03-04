KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to the UAE is another important milestone in the history of bilateral ties, said an Emirati diplomat on Monday.

Speaking to KUNA, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi affirmed that the visit by His Highness Sheikh Mishal -- the first as the Amir of Kuwait -- would help bolster ties on all different levels.

He revealed that Kuwait was an important partner to the UAE, revealing that the volume of commercial exchange reached in 2023 around KD 3.733 billion (USD 12.13 billion).

The Ambassador said that the signing of the agreement to avoid double taxation and financial evasion in the beginning of this year was a step that would encourage mutual investments and help boost private ventures.

There are many venues to expand relations commercially, he indicated, alluding to Abu Dhabi Ports group and Kuwait's efforts to open a cargo maritime route that would facilitate travelers and goods transport.

On tourism, Ambassador Al-Neyadi indicated that there were 382,000 visitors from Kuwait to the UAE in 2023, noting that the number of tourists from the UAE to Kuwait had increase over 50,000 last year.

