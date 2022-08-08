Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) will receive the third A330-800 aircraft at the end of this month as part of its contract with Airbus to purchase eight aircraft of the same model, which the corporation will receive successively until 2026, reports Al-Seyassah.

This is in line with the plan agreed on when the contract with Airbus was finalized on Sept 30, 2018. In October 2020, KAC received two aircraft – Al- Boom and Sanbuk. The ‘Simple Flying’ website reported that the third aircraft completed 31 tests recently; that is, after a two-hour fl ight which took off from the French city of Toulouse and the city of Montpellier, pending delivery to Kuwait in the coming weeks.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).