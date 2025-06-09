National carrier Gulf Air today (June 8) affirmed that its flight GF213 from the Kingdom of Bahrain to Kuwait experienced a slight disturbance caused by one of the passengers, prompting the activation of precautionary and security measures in accordance with set procedures.

The airline said the situation was handled in full co-ordination with the relevant authorities at Kuwait International Airport, where the passenger was detained by airport police upon arrival.

All passengers were safely disembarked.

Expressing regret over the incident, Gulf Air said all required security measures were activated as the safety and well-being of passengers and crew members remained its top priority.

The airline also extended its appreciation to the Kuwaiti authorities for their utmost professionalism and prompt response in handling the situation and ensuring the highest standards of safety and security.

