As part of Kuwait Airways’ strategic objectives and in an effort to provide various options to its valued customers, the company announced the commencement of its scheduled flights to the cities of Kathmandu and Maldives. Operations to these destinations includes four flights a week to Kathmandu on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 30 October 2022, and two flights a week to Maldives on Monday and Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Director of KAC’s Network Planning and Distribution department, Mrs Shorouk Al-Awadhi stated, “Kuwait Airways is pleased to announce the launch of its operations to Kathmandu and Maldives, which are among the latest destinations to be introduced and is within the company’s strategic objectives to expand its network to new and diverse destinations, thereby linking Kuwait to the world. The selection of these destinations is a result of systematic and detailed research of the feasibility of these two routes and the extent of the demand for them from passengers. In addition, both these destinations are popular among tourists due to their historical and touristic attractions, as well as their rich and diverse cultures.”

Al-Awadhi added, “The launch of these two destinations comes within the framework of Kuwait Airways’ plans to expand its network and operate to new destinations as part of its winter schedule. Moreover, the company had recently launched various new destinations such as Medina, Taif, Hyderabad and Kuala Lumpur. Furthermore, Kuwait Airways continues to operate to Madrid and Izmir throughout the year as permanent destinations, which had been previously launched as part of its summer schedule of 2022, due to the increasing requirements for these two destinations and their significance to our customers.”

On his part, the Director of Operations at Kuwait Airways, Captain Yousef Al-Ali expressed his happiness at the commencement of operations to the two new destinations that are of immense significance to Kuwait Airways’ customers. He pointed out that the Blue Bird is fully equipped with a modern fleet for meeting the travel requirements of passengers to and from medium and longhaul destinations. This is in addition to different types of aircraft that includes superior technology, diversified entertainment systems and latest features that keep pace with the best international aviation standards.”

Captain Ali stated, “Kuwait Airways is relentlessly striving to provide its passengers with diverse options for meeting their travel requirements from the check-in at Terminal 4, completing their travel procedures with ease, and enjoying the company’s services on board. Moreover, the Blue Bird is committed to constantly developing its customer experience and is steadfast in providing the best of services as part of its objectives towards development.”

