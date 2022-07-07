As part of its continuous and tireless efforts to expand its network of routes around the world, develop customer services, and provide various travel options to its valued customers, Kuwait Airways announced the signing of a codeshare agreement with SriLankan Airlines, commenced from 20 June 2022.

The agreement enables Kuwait Airways to include its code within SriLankan flights and allows SriLankan Airlines to include its code within Kuwait Airways flights on the Kuwait-Colombo-Kuwait route. In this regard, Kuwait Airways Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Maen Razouqi stated, “This agreement enhances the existing commercial relations between Kuwait Airways and SriLankan Airlines, which has spanned for more than four decades since 1978, and advances it to new heights, operating three weekly flights to Colombo as of October.

Similarly, SriLankan Airlines has been serving passengers on this route since 1999 and currently operates one daily flight to Kuwait.” Razouqi added, “The agreement is in line with the remarkable growth and travel requests to the Middle East and Europe via Kuwait, to the Indian subcontinent and the Far East via Colombo and opens the way for the Blue Bird and SriLankan customers to choose from a variety of travel packages to different destinations.

This agreement also strengthens the bonds of joint relations between the two countries in the field of trade and tourism, noting that all travel facilities are available for reservations for customers and travel agents through our offices, the Kuwait Airways website and application, or the travel agents’ reservation systems.

This is in addition to enabling our valued customers to enjoy all the benefits of this codeshare by managing their trips completely from one airline, from the point of purchase of tickets until their arrival at their final destination, with the launch of this partnership.” Razouqi concluded by thanking Mr. Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines and welcomed SriLankan Airlines as KAC’s partner. He added that through this agreement, valued customers could also benefit from adding miles to their Oasis Club membership. Moreover, looking forward to further mutual cooperation in the future and expanding the partnership between both the carriers.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines Mr. Richard Nuttall said, “We are pleased to enter a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between Kuwait Airways and SriLankan Airlines, which is expected to generate value for our customers in multiple ways, stressing the importance of the Middle East market for SriLankan Airlines as we constantly strive to expand our network and product portfolio to better serve this sector. We look forward to working with Kuwait Airways and creating a greater synergy between our combined networks for the benefit of our passengers.”

