Kuwait Airways celebrated the launch of its scheduled commercial flights to the city of Barcelona in the Kingdom of Spain, with three flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

On the occasion, the CEO of Kuwait Airways, Captain Ahmed Mohammed Alkreebani, said, “Today we are pleased to celebrate the launch of Kuwait Airways’ first flight to the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​which is one of the most important travel destinations in Europe. This comes within the framework of the company’s strategy to expand its network of destinations and provide options.”

Alkreebani mentioned that this development provides wider options to our valued travelers throughout the year, explaining that Kuwait Airways identified this particular destination as having a special character in the choices of our customers, which meets the airline’s ambitions by providing a new destination within its network of routes distributed around the world.

Alkreebani added, “Kuwait Airways’ choice of the Spanish destination, Barcelona, came after a careful and comprehensive study of the requirements of the local and global market. The city of Barcelona contains many tourist, historical, cultural, and sporting attractions rich in diverse cultures, in addition to distinguishing it as a suitable destination for spending holidays throughout the year. It is one of the most important tourist and cultural cities in Europe, which includes the best tourist areas and the best football clubs in the world.”

Alkreebani said, “Kuwait Airways currently has a new, young fleet supported by the latest technology that keeps pace with all the aspirations of customers in the aviation sector, from entertainment, seat comfort, distinguished service, and facilitation in completing travel procedures for passengers entering Terminal 4, and with the presence of this fleet and the services that were announced by the company, such as “Limousine service, Just Upgrade for Royal, First Class, and Business Class passengers, BLUEFI for all our valued customers during the trip, Airport Upgrade service, which allows customers to upgrade their seats 3 hours before the flight, and Home Check-In service for Royal and First Class passengers and many more services. This will contribute significantly to implementing the established plans and achieving the desired goals. It will also support the services provided to the valuable customers in providing them with a complete package of a safe and exciting travel trip on board the Blue Bird.”

Alkreebani concluded his statement by emphasizing Kuwait Airways’ continuous endeavor to provide everything new and diverse to serve all segments of valued customers who prefer Blue Bird as a carrier for their flights.

The Ambassador of Spain to the State of Kuwait, H.E. Miguel Moro Aguilar along with two embassy officials attended the historical event and added, “I am glad to be at the T4, Kuwait Airways Terminal, this morning along with our Kuwaiti friends from Kuwait Airways in the first direct flight ever to Barcelona, Spain. In slightly more than one year we have seen the start of Kuwait Airways’ flights to Madrid, and now to Barcelona.”

Aguilar added, “The route to Madrid has soon become a very successful initiative, both for the company and for our bilateral relations, which are in steady progress in hand with this historic direct connection between the two friendly nations. The flight to Barcelona, the second city of Spain and one of the most beautiful and popular tourism destinations in Europe will undoubtedly open the door to more people-to-people contacts, more business, and opportunities of all kinds to the benefit of both civil societies. My deep appreciation today to the Kuwait Airways Management for their genuine interest for Spain, that I am sure it will only be positive both for the company and for the welfare of our bilateral relations.”

The inaugural ceremony on the launch of flights to Barcelona was attended by Kuwait Airways’ Chief Executive, Captain Ahmed Mohammed Alkreebani, the Director of Corporate Communication, Public Relations and Marketing, Khalid Al-Bustan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Spain to the State of Kuwait, H.E. Miguel Moro Aguilar, members of the diplomatic corps, and numerous officials. The first flight to Barcelona witnessed convenient services being provided to the passengers, from their check-in at Terminal 4, completing their travel procedures with ease and enjoying the Company’s services on board its diverse fleet of aircraft. The passengers also expressed their satisfaction for the company’s adherence to on-time schedule of its flights and for choosing Kuwait Airways to travel to their preferred destination.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).