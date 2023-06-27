The Economist Information Unit has placed the Kuwait City fourth among the best livable cities in Mideast and North Africa region for 2023, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi retained the first and second positions respectively for the fifth year in a row, reports Al-Qabas daily. Included on the list of the top ten cities at the regional level are Doha, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Oman and Jeddah. The Canadian, European and Australian cities dominate the global list of the best cities to live in.

Vienna ranks first, followed by Copenhagen, Melbourne, Sydney, Vancouver, Zurich, Calgary, Geneva, Toronto, Osaka and Auckland, while the least livable cities are Damascus, Tripoli, Algiers, Lagos, Karachi, Port Moresby, Dhaka, Harare, Kiev and Douala, according to the EIU.

The study classifies living conditions in 173 cities across several categories such as stability, health care, culture, environment, education, and infrastructure. It is worth noting that last January; the Resonance Consultancy ranked Dubai first regionally and fifth in the world as the best city in the world based on the categories of prosperity, safety, landmarks, outdoor activities, and others.

The study stated that among the groups surveyed, only the stability rate declined on average in 2023, mainly due to a workers’ strike in Greece, pension protests in France, and clashes in Peru.

