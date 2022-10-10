Qatar on Sunday announced intentions to increase Jordanian food imports during the 2022 World Cup, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Qatari local market demand is expected to increase at unprecedented rates, given the potential entry of more than 1.5 million visitors to the country.

Traders in Doha stressed that the Qatari market relies heavily on Jordanian food products, especially vegetables and fruits, with market demand typically rising during Ramadan.

The latest statistics on Qatar's foreign trade, issued by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority, indicated that the volume of trade between Jordan and Qatar over the past 10 years amounted to more than 11.5 billion riyals, equivalent to $3.17 billion.

